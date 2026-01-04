Dhenkanal: A powerful explosion at a stone quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Saturday night has raised suspicion of casualties.

The blast occurred at a quarry near Gopalpur under Motanga police limits. While no deaths or injuries had been officially confirmed till late night, the incident caused widespread concern among locals and authorities.

Officials Move In, Area Sealed

Soon after receiving information about the explosion, the local administration swung into action. The Odapada Tehsildar, along with police personnel from Motanga, rushed to the spot and secured the entire area.

Police cordoned off the quarry and restricted public movement as a safety measure. Senior officials, including the inspector-in-charge of Motanga police station, remained at the site through the night to assess the situation and gather preliminary details.

Quarry Lacked Blasting Approval

Initial inquiries revealed that the quarry did not have valid permission to carry out blasting operations. The district mining office had issued a notice to the leaseholder on September 8, 2025, directing the closure of the quarry due to the absence of blasting clearance.

Despite the directive, blasting activities were reportedly carried out, leading to the explosion.

Workers Trapped After Cave-In

Following the explosion, a portion of soil reportedly collapsed inside the quarry. Officials expressed concern that workers present during the blast might be trapped under debris.

Rescue and search operations are underway.