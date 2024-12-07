Bhubaneswar: Waterlogging and flood-like situation in the cities of Odisha were due to failure on the part of municipal corporations in preparing master plan for rainwater drainage. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) stated in its report that was presented in the Odisha Legislative Assembly today.

CAG report mentioned additional expenditure of Rs 3,045.44 Crore was borne from the state exchequer due to the wrong detailed project report on sewerage projects.

The municipal corporations did not ensure safety of people as drains were covered by concrete slabs, it stated.

Pollutant levels in tanks connected to Kuakhai river that supply drinking water to Bhubaneswar city were higher than the permissible level, the report mentioned.

Despite fall in groundwater level, the municipal corporations did not take measures to refill the groundwater level, it stated.

Additional Rs 30.11 Crore was spent from the state exchequer for waiver of the GST and Service tax on consultancy services.