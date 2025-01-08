Bhubaneswar: While the murder of Sahadev Nayak on National Highway-16 near Rasulgarh here in broad daylight has sent shockwaves across the city, a video of the incident has now surfaced.

The clip, which appears to have been shot by a passerby, has captured two men fleeing on a motorcycle after killing Nayak on the roadside.

Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra said the prime accused has been identified while three persons were detained for questioning in connection with the killing.

The prime accused and the deceased are of the same locality. The motive behind the murder appears to be previous enmity. Special police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, the police official said.

On the other hand, Nayak's wife said he was murdered by drug peddlers of the locality for opposing and stopping the illegal activity.

"Rama Nayak, Nilu Nayak, Susei Nayak, and 4-5 others had threatened my husband to kill him as he had stopped the drug peddling activity carried out by them in the area. I demand justice and the immediate arrest of the accused, or else I will set myself on fire in front of the police station," she said.

Notably, Nayak, who was a resident of Kedarpalli area and the President of BMC Sanitation Employees' Association, was allegedly killed by a group of four miscreants as they hacked him with a sharp weapon and severed his head.

The incident took place in the morning when he was travelling on a scooter. The murderers fled the spot after committing the crime.

Watch Video: