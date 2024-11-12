Bhubaneswar: Police arrested three persons on charges of murderous attack on a man near Saheed Nagar Police Station here in Bhubaneswar city.

The accused persons were identified as Biplaba Parida (32), Arpana Mishra (38) and Itish Pradhan (36).

According to reports, the trio posing as a Police IIC called a person namely Saroj Kumar Mishra late on November 9 night and asked him to appear at Saheed Nagar Police Station in a case lodged against him.

After receiving a phone call from the Saheed Nagar PS, Mishra immediately rushed to the police station. After he alighted from his vehicle, the accused persons smeared ink on his face and attacked him with a dagger and broken glass bottles near the police station.

As per the plan, the trio attacked the person for denying to pay protection money, Saheed Nagar police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the Saheed Nagar police filed a case and managed to nab the accused persons and booked them under sections 126(2)/319(2)/115(2)/308(3)/351 (2)/304(2)/109/3(5) of BNS.

During interrogation, the accused persons confessed to their crimes.

Of three accused persons, Biplaba already has 5 cases against him in different police stations while 5 criminal cases have been lodged against Itish.