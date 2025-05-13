Bhubaneswar: Two youth were allegedly chased and hacked by miscreants in two separate incidents on busy roads in Bhubaneswar today indicating law and order collapse in Odisha capital.

While a group of miscreants hacked a youth at Sishu Bhawan Square, another youth sustained injury following fatal attack at Governor House Square.

According to reports, 7-8 miscreants in a taxi stormed Sishu Bhawan Traffic Square by attacking a youth with a fatal weapon after hitting his motorcycle in the broad daylight today.

On the other hand, around 10-15 miscreants on five motorcycles attacked a youth at Governor House Square reportedly over past enmity.

While one victim has been shifted to the SCB Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition, another is undergoing treatment at the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The accused persons fled the scenes following the incidents.