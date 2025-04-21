Jharsuguda: West Bengal STF detained two sons of one of the prime accused in Murshidabad violence in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The two suspects are among 15 persons detained by the Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police in connection with the communal violence that broke out on April 12 over the amendments to the controversial Waqf Act.

Acting on a tip-off about presence of two sons of Ziaul Sheikh, one of the prime accused in murder of two persons in violence-hit Murshidabad district in West Bengal, in Jharsuguda district of Odisha, a 5-member STF team of West Bengal reached Banharpali and detained the two suspects for questioning following raids at Bandhabahal in Jharsuguda.

Subsequently, the STF detained 13 more suspects allegedly involved in Murshidabad violence.

According to reports, the labourers belonging to West Bengal's Murshidabad district are engaged in different sectors in Jharsuguda district of Odisha. They had been to Murshidabad on the occasion of Eid and returned to their workplace following vacation.

The West Bengal police suspected that those people were involved in the violence in Murshidabad. During investigation, police traced that the labourers went to Jharsuguda after the violence.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal STF along with the Special Investigating Team (SIT) arrested Ziaul Sheikh, a resident of Sulitala Purbapara, the neighbouring village of Jafrabad, from his hideout in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district on Saturday.

Police confirmed the arrest on Sunday. Ziaul Sheikh is the fourth accused persons arrested in the killing of two at Jafrabad in Shamsherganj.

According to police, Ziaul had conspired and instigated a mob to carry out vandalism at Jafrabad and killed Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan Das at their residence on April 12.

Earlier, the police had arrested two brothers, Kalu Nadar and Dildar, and Inzmam Ul Haque in connection with their involvement in the killing of the two.