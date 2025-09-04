Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia music director Abhijit Majumdar has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition. He was under treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack due to liver-related ailments.

Reports said Majumdar’s health showed no signs of improvement during his treatment at the private hospital. Following further deterioration of his condition, he was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on a ventilator support ambulance today.

Earlier, on August 31, Majumdar was admitted to the ICU of the hospital in Cuttack’s CDA area after he developed serious health complications. He had reportedly fallen ill while performing at music programmes during Ganesh Puja celebrations on August 27.

Potassium deficiency was reported to be one of the reasons behind his health complications.

Abhijit Majumdar is one of the most popular music composers in Odisha. He has composed over 700 songs for music albums and for Odia as well as Sambalpuri films. His popular works include music for films such as Love Story, Sister Sridevi, Golmaal Love, Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan and Sriman Surdas.