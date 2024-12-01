Phulbani: Mystery shrouded the death of a Horticulture official, who was found hanging at his residence in Phulbani on Saturday. The deceased's family lodged a complaint with police today alleging murder.

Bijay Kumar Nayak, the Demonstration Assistant at Office of the Deputy Director of Horticulture, Kandhamal, was found hanging at his official residence yesterday.

However, his family that resides in Bhadrak district suspected involvement of higher authority behind death of the official.

"My father had talked with me over phone during my office hour yesterday morning. He also had talks with my sister and mother later on at 1.53 pm and 2.17 pm respectively. He told that he would visit home on Saturday and had to return to Phulbani on Sunday due to some work. At 3.48 pm, he transferred Rs 2000 from his account to me through PhonePe. After receiving the amount, I called him at 3.49 pm to find out the reason for the transfer of amount, but the phone was switched off. At 4.15 pm, my sister told me that my father is no more," the deceased's son lamented.

The family suspected murder as the time gap between the transfer of money and his death report was shorter.

"This is a murder. My father sent me money at 3.48 PM and the office informed the police about his death at 4.08 PM. A person can never kill himself within a short period. Without mentioning it as a suicide, an investigation should be carried out properly to give justice to my father," he said.

On the other hand, the deceased's office denied the murder allegation terming him as a 'good' and 'calm' personality.

"I have never seen any weird symptoms in him nor involvement in any kind of argument or disagreement at the office. I have never found him mentally depressed nor was there any pressure on him from the office," said one official dismissing the bereaved family's allegation.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to know the cause of death.