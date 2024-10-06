Kendujhar: The accused involved in murdering a woman by slitting her throat in Kendujhar town has died, informed the Superintendent of Police Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu today.

The body of the accused, identified as Ajay Sahoo was recovered from the railway track in Jharsuguda, the SP said.

The woman, Manorama, and the accused were known to each other as the investigation revealed, the police official added.

Sahoo, on October 4, visited the house of Manorama, located in Barala Lodge Lane in the town. He silt the throat of the woman in her house and fled the spot after murdering her. The incident took place in broad daylight.

The SP said reasons behind the death of the woman and the accused are yet to be ascertained.