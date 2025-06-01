Bhawanipatna: The half-charred body of a police officer was found on National Highway-26 near Banamalipur under Junagarh police limits in Odisha’s Kalahandi district late Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Pabitra Golapi, a native of Koraput district. He was working at the Bhawanipatna Reserve Police office.

The body was initially spotted by locals, who noticed smoke coming from the roadside. On closer inspection, they found the charred remains of a motorcycle and the half-burnt body of ASI Golapi. They immediately informed the police.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. However, the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear. Authorities are yet to confirm whether it is a case of suicide, an accident, or a premeditated murder.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.