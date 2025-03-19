Jharsuguda: The investigation into the Naba Das murder case continued for the second consecutive day as a team of the Odisha Crime Branch today arrived at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda to conduct a detailed inquiry into the events following the shooting incident.

The team focused on the sequence of events, particularly how and when Naba Das was airlifted after the attack.

As part of the investigation, the team also questioned two doctors who had provided medical treatment to Naba Das after the shooting.

Following the investigation at the airport, the Crime Branch team proceeded to Naba Das’ residence in Sarbahal. There, they recorded fresh statements from family members to explore any additional leads in the case.

Yesterday, a two-member team of the Crime Branch, comprising additional SP Vijay Mallick and DSP Diptimayee Mallick, had visited Naba Das’ residence and recorded statements of his daughter Dipali and son Bishal.

Notably, Naba Das was allegedly shot by Gopal Das, a former ASI of police, in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. Naba Das was airlifted to Bhubaneswar and declared dead at a private hospital in the capital city. The accused was arrested the next day while the State government had directed the Odisha Crime Branch to probe the matter.

The Crime Branch has already submitted the chargesheet in a trial court at Jharsuguda against Gopal Das.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will meet Minati Das, wife of slain minister Naba Das, today in the evening. Minati had sought an appointment to meet the CM. The family has been seeking a CBI probe into the murder case.