Bhubaneswar: The family members of slain former minister Naba Das today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in the Odisha capital here.

Naba’s wife Minati Das and his daughter Dipali Das and son Bishal Das met the Chief Minister in the evening.

They requested the Chief Minister to recommend for a CBI probe into the murder case. “Today, we formally requested the Chief Minister to conduct a CBI probe into the murder case. The Chief Minister assured us to consider our request,” said Dipali to media persons soon after the meeting.

The slain leader’s kin also requested the Chief Minister to ensure proper security for themselves.

A few days ago, Minati had written to the Chief Minister seeking an appointment with him.

Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania and Director General of Crime Branch (CB) Vinaytosh Mishra were also present at the meeting.

“The state government is committed to conduct a proper probe into the murder of former minister Naba Das and ensure exemplary punishment to the culprits,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The government will conduct further probe into the murder case and find out the perpetrators. The Chief Minister has advised the slain minister’s kin to cooperate the investigating officers, it added.

Naba Das, then Health Minister, was allegedly shot by Gopal Das, a police ASI, at Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023.

Das was declared dead at a private hospital in the capital city here on the same day.

The accused was arrested the next day and the state government ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident.

The accused ASI was also dismissed from service by the state government.

In its charge sheet, the Crime Branch identified the former police ASI as the sole perpetrator, who committed the crime due to personal animosity.

However, the recent revelations by the State Forensic Science Laboratory have brought a shocking twist to the case.

As per the forensic report, multiple firearms were used to kill Naba Das while he was alighting from his vehicle at Brajrajnagar.

The report further claimed that Naba’s vehicle was hit with five bullets on the fateful day. While three bullets were fired from Gopal Das’ gun, one bullet shell is still missing.

The Crime Branch recently launched further investigation into the sensational murder case to find out any potential conspirator.

The CB officials, meanwhile, have recorded the statements of Naba’s family members, including his daughter Dipali Das, a former BJD MLA, and son Bishal.

The officials also conducted probe at Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda. Notably, Naba had been airlifted to the capital city from Jharsuguda airport around an hour after the gun attack.

Besides, the CB sleuths have questioned two doctors who had attended Naba soon after the attack.