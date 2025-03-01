Bhubaneswar: Amid growing demand for transferring the most sensational Naba Das murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Crime Branch of Odisha Police summoned the slain minister's daughter and son to know their opinions regarding the inquiry process in the case.

The notices have been served to former Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das and her brother Bishal Das asking them to appear before the Crime Branch on any day in the first week of March.

If they have anything to say or object to the crime branch investigation, they can inform it on that day, as per the notices.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the assassination of former Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, is yet to file a charge sheet in the case.

Earlier, the BJP when it was in the opposition in Odisha had alleged the then BJD government of making a conspiracy to eliminate Naba Das.

Recently, a lawyer appearing for Gopal Das, the prime accused in the high-profile murder case, pointed out flaws in the Crime Branch investigation process.

Meanwhile, Dipali Das demanded CBI probe into her father's murder case.