Bhubaneswar: Fresh revelations in the murder case of former Odisha minister Naba Das have raised serious questions over the investigation by the State Crime Branch. Allegations of discrepancies in the handling of evidence have surfaced, questioning the transparency of the probe.

Shubhendu Patnaik, a BJD worker and a key witness in the case, was wearing a yellow-coloured shirt at the time of firing at Naba Das and was present near him. While the seizure of the blood-stained shirt has been mentioned in the seizure list, Crime Branch reports have described the same shirt as a white-coloured one, sparking questions about the handling and documentation of evidence.

This discrepancy has fueled suspicion of deliberate tampering in the investigation, adding to the growing controversy surrounding the case.

On the other hand, a media report quoting a Crime Branch source said the authorities of the hospital, where Naba Das was admitted after the firing, incinerated the shirt by burning before it could be collected as evidence.

On being questioned by the cops, the hospital authorities cited COVID protocols as the reason for burning the shirt. However, they were unable to justify the act as COVID regulations were no longer in effect at that time, the media report added, quoting a Crime Branch officer.

The political tussle over the demand for a CBI probe into the murder of Naba Das has intensified, with BJP MP Pradeep Purohit dropping a bombshell by alleging that a person who had the aspiration to become the next CM of the state was the mastermind behind the killing.

"The mastermind is someone who aspired to become the Chief Minister after Naveen Patnaik. My earlier allegations are now proving to be true. Accused Gopal Das was merely a pawn. There is a conspiratorial group behind this assassination," said Purohit.

Naba Das' daughter and former Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das has expressed her intention to formally request the State government to initiate a CBI probe into her father’s murder.

Notably, Naba Das was allegedly shot by Gopal Das, a former ASI of police, in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. Naba Das was declared dead at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The accused was arrested the next day while the State government had directed the Odisha Crime Branch to probe the matter.

On the other hand, a recent revelation by the State Forensic Science Laboratory has brought a shocking twist to the case.

As per the forensic report, multiple firearms were used to kill Nab Das while he was alighting from his vehicle in Brajrajnagar, hinting towards the possible involvement of others in the crime.

The report further said that Naba Das' vehicle was hit with five rounds of bullets on the fateful day. While three bullets were fired from Gopal Das' gun, one bullet shell is still missing.