Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in the Naba Das murder case, his wife has written to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, seeking an appointment in order to demand a CBI probe into the matter.

Recently, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had said that the family of Das should submit a written request if they want a CBI investigation into the case.

On March 11, Minati Das, the wife of the slain minister, reportedly wrote a letter to the Chief Minister, seeking an appointment with him. She intends to formally submit a written appeal demanding a CBI probe.

When contacted, Naba Das' son, Bishal Kumar Das, confirmed that they have sent the letter to the Chief Minister both via email and post.

Notably, Naba Das was allegedly shot by Gopal Das, a former ASI of police, in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. Naba Das was declared dead at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The accused was arrested the next day while the State government had directed the Odisha Crime Branch to probe the matter.