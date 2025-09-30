Bhubaneswar: The National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) today dismissed media reports claiming that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had seized documents during a raid at its corporate office in Bhubaneswar.

Clarifying the matter, NALCO said the visit of CBI officials was part of a routine audit following an unverified complaint filed by an outsider regarding recruitment procedures. Officials stated as a government enterprise, NALCO’s processes are subject to audits and reviews by statutory as well as external agencies, and the CBI visit was in line with that practice.

Refuting the seizure claim, NALCO emphasized no documents were taken by the visiting officials. The company also noted the visit and its purpose had been formally communicated to NALCO authorities in advance.

“NALCO strictly adheres to the conditions laid down in recruitment advertisements while following policies that explicitly prohibit any form of discrimination or unfair practice,” the company said in an official statement.