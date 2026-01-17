Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards ensuring speedy justice and early resolution of women’s grievances, the Odisha Government on Saturday launched Nari Adalat (courts for women) in 10 aspirational districts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Women and Child Development Pravati Parida virtually inaugurated the women’s courts, stating the initiative aims to ensure safety, dignity and justice for women.

She described the Nari Adalats as a significant step taken by the state government for the empowerment and overall development of women and children.

During the programme, Parida also launched the observance of Girl Child Week under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.

The Deputy Chief Minister further unveiled the guidelines for the Palana Yojana, inaugurated the newly constructed Utkala Balashram and a modern kitchen in Jajpur district, and virtually inaugurated the modern kitchen at the Utkala Balashram in Puri.

She also laid the foundation stone for the Samanwita Vastala Sadan in Khordha and Gajapati districts.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and senior officials from the ten districts were present during the programme.