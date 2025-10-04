Bhubaneswar: Justice Chittaranjan Dash of Orissa High Court and his family had a close shave when their car met with an accident on National Highway (NH)-26 in Odisha’s Kalahandi district yesterday.

The mishap took place while Justice Dash and his family were on their way to Manikeshwari Temple in Kalahandi.

Two tyres of the car reportedly burst after it hit a pothole on the NH near Kinerkela in Kesinga area of Kalahandi. However, a major mishap was averted as the driver managed to stop the car, reports said.

Justice Dash and his family, later, travelled to Bhawanipatna in another vehicle.

Locals, meanwhile, alleged that the authorities are yet to repair the potholes on the NH-26 despite repeated complaints in this regard.