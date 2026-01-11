Bhubaneswar: The National Bamboo Conclave-2026 was held in Bhubaneswar with a strong focus on positioning bamboo as a major pillar of Odisha’s green economy. The two-day national-level conclave brought together policymakers, administrators, industry leaders, bamboo farmers, artisans, researchers, architects and sustainability experts from across the country.

Focus on Sustainable Growth and Livelihoods

The conclave aimed to increase public awareness about the wide-ranging uses of bamboo in daily life and its role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It also highlighted Odisha’s rich bamboo culture, traditional craftsmanship and the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to build a resilient and inclusive bamboo-based ecosystem in the state.

Chief Minister Emphasises Value Addition

In a message to the conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to transforming the bamboo sector into a strong contributor to economic growth and employment generation. He stressed the importance of value addition, innovation and a clear policy roadmap, while underlining the need for an Odisha-centric strategy to build a self-reliant and empowered state.

State Push for Bamboo Industry

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the conclave was not just a discussion platform but a collective effort to strengthen Odisha’s bamboo industry. He reiterated the government’s resolve to make Odisha one of the leading states in bamboo cultivation and bamboo-based industries. As part of this push, the state has launched a dedicated online platform, www.odishabamboohaat.com, to enable online sale of bamboo products made by local artisans.

MSME Sector Sees Bamboo as Economic Booster

MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik said promotion of bamboo-based industries is a key priority for the state government. He noted that the sector has the potential to boost entrepreneurship, create jobs and strengthen the rural economy through sustainable industrial growth.

Experts Call for Structured Development

Project Director of the Odisha Bamboo Development Agency, Karthick V, highlighted the deep historical link between bamboo trade, handicrafts and livelihoods in Odisha. Senior experts and former officials at the conclave stressed the need for GIS-based surveys and mapping, institutional coordination, climate-resilient bamboo development, dedicated research institutions, improved processing systems and a strong supply chain to unlock the sector’s full potential.

Bamboo Market Outlook

Speakers described bamboo as “green gold” and a key driver of India’s green economy. India is the world’s second-largest producer of bamboo, with cultivation spread over nearly 13.96 million hectares and around 136 bamboo species. The Indian bamboo market, valued at around Rs 5 to 6 lakh crore in 2024, is projected to grow to nearly Rs 10 lakh crore by 2030, participants noted during the conclave.