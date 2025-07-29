Bhubaneswar: For the first time after three decades, Odisha will host the national conference of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The two-day event is scheduled to take place at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on August 29 and 30.

Sharing details after a preparatory meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, Odisha Legislative Assembly Secretary Satyabrat Rout confirmed the upcoming conference.

The national conference of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be held in Odisha for the first time after 1994, he said.

The event will witness participation from one chairman and five members of the respective assembly committees, along with four legislators from each state and union territory. Additionally, 30 members of the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are expected to attend.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will inaugurate the conference. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several Union Ministers are also scheduled to be present at the high-level meeting.