New Delhi: The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will soon set up a campus in Khordha, Odisha. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced this decision through a gazette notification on Wednesday.

The establishment of the new campus is in accordance with the National Forensic Sciences University Act, 2020. Currently, the varsity has campuses in Nagpur of Maharashtra, and Raipur of Chhattisgarh.

BJP MLA from Bhatli, Irasis Acharya, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for the decision for the new branch of the forensic sciences varsity in Odisha.