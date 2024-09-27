Bhubaneswar: A campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will be set up in Odisha.

This proposed campus will provide courses on cyber security, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement today.

A delegation of the NFSU met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lokseva Bhawan here today and held discussions regarding the proposed campus.

The Chief Minister assured the NFSU delegation of all support for setting up of its campus in Odisha. He also hoped that the campus will be instrumental in creating trained forensic experts in the state.

The NFSU campus will provide training on cyber security to the officials of Odisha police. The campus will be developed into a centre of excellence, said the Chief Minister.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, NFSU Delhi campus Director Purvi Pokharial, NFSU Tripura Director HK Pratihari and other experts took part in the discussion.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Home department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu and Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania and Additional DGP Arun Bothra among others were also present at the meeting.