Bhubaneswar: As India observes the 11th National Handloom Day today, Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit attended a state-level celebration held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, reaffirming support for the country's rich handloom heritage and its skilled artisans.

The Bollywood Diva was a special guest at the Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage (EKTA), an event inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Odisha Co-operation and Handloom, Textile and Handicrafts Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta was also present on the occasion.

National Handloom Day, observed annually on August 7, commemorates the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, a pivotal campaign that encouraged the use of indigenous products and rejected colonial imports—placing special emphasis on handwoven textiles. In recognition of its historic significance, the Government of India officially designated August 7 as National Handloom Day in 2015.

This year’s celebration not only paid homage to India's handloom legacy but also looked to the future, with forward-thinking initiatives such as the Handloom Hackathon 2025, aimed at fostering innovation in the sector.