Bhubaneswar: A national junior level kabaddi player was killed and two others were injured in a road mishap in Odisha’s Nuapada district yesterday night.

The deceased has been identified as Lalu Rout (18) of Magurapani village in Nuapada. Lalu was a national junior kabaddi player.

As per reports, Lalu along with two other local youths—Rohan Gopal Rout (19) and Dageswar Rout (22)—travelled to neighbouring Chhattisgarh on a bike yesterday to visit Goddess Chandi temple in Mahasamund district.

The mishap took place while the three youths were returning to Maraguda near Nuapada to attend a cultural event at around 10 pm.

A speeding car hit the trio’s bike (OD-26-H-0986) near Silda Square. The three youths were critically injured in the accident.

Some locals rescued the injured youths and rushed them to the Nauapada District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Lalu succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a private hospital at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. On being informed, the police seized the body and sent it for postmortem.

The other two injured youths are now undergoing treatment at the Raipur-based hospital.