Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has given its nod to set up an outreach centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Bhubaneswar. Initially, the centre will operate on a temporary basis at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in the city.

Announcing the decision, Odisha's Minister for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj, described it as a landmark development for the state. He highlighted that the NSD outreach centre would offer valuable opportunities for students aspiring to build careers in theatre and acting.

“This centre will play a significant role in promoting Odia theatre on both national and global stages, elevating our regional narratives and traditional drama forms,” he said.

The establishment of the outreach centre follows discussions between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, emphasizing the state's commitment to expanding cultural initiatives.

Reflecting on the importance of Odia theatre, the Minister said, “Odisha’s rich heritage of history, literature, art, and culture has been preserved and celebrated through drama, narrating the state’s stories for generations. The NSD outreach centre in Bhubaneswar will be a catalyst for the growth of Odia theatre productions.”

He added that the centre would provide high-quality training, enabling students to represent Odisha on both national and international stages through theatre.

Established in Delhi in 1959, the National School of Drama became an autonomous body under India’s Ministry of Culture in 1975. Currently led by renowned actor Paresh Rawal as Chairperson and Odia actor Chittaranjan Tripathy as Director, NSD has trained several prominent artists, including noted Odia actors like Bijay Mohanty, Ajit Das, and Surya Mohanty.

With the new NSD outreach centre, Odisha aims to further promote its rich cultural heritage, particularly in the field of Odia theatre.