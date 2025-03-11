Bhubaneswar: To enhance screening processes for sickle cell and thalassemia and foster greater awareness, a two-day National Workshop on Sickle Cell & Thalassemia Elimination: Best Practices & Scalable Strategies commenced in Bhubaneswar.

The workshop gathered 250 participants from diverse sectors, including representatives from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (H&FW), international delegates, medical experts, and representatives from UNDP, UNICEF, ISHBT, and tribal welfare and health departments from 10 sickle cell-prevalent states.

A key objective of the workshop is to document successful practices and innovative initiatives from various states, enabling broader adoption and adaptation. A significant outcome will be the formulation of a roadmap suggesting effective strategies to address sickle cell and thalassemia.

Nityanand Gond, Minister of the ST&SC Development, Minority, and Backward Classes Welfare Department, inaugurated the event. Highlighting the importance of the initiative, he said, “The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, launched by the Prime Minister in 2023, is a historic step towards eliminating this disease by 2047. Odisha has been actively participating in this mission through extensive screening and awareness programmes in remote tribal areas.”

Distinguished attendees included Sanjib Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary; Aswathy S, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, H&FW Department; Raji NS, Deputy Secretary, MoTA; Poma Tudu, Director, ST; William Hanlon, Chief, UNICEF Odisha; and Professor Manoranjan Mohapatra, HoD, Department of Haematology, AIIMS, Delhi.

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) and the ST & SC Development Department, Odisha, organised the workshop with support from MoTA and in collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM), H&FW Department, and the Government of Odisha. UNDP, UNICEF, and ISHBT are the knowledge partners for the workshop, held from March 11-12, 2025.

Speaking about the workshop, Minister Gond emphasised, “This workshop is an excellent opportunity to exchange knowledge, learn from best practices across states, and develop a roadmap for collaborative action. We must focus on capacity building for frontline health workers, strengthening healthcare infrastructure in remote areas, and ensuring affordable access to medicines and treatments. All stakeholders must collaborate to ensure that no child suffers due to lack of awareness or medical access.”

In his welcome address, Principal Secretary Mishra highlighted Odisha’s high prevalence rate of sickle cell anemia, particularly among its tribal population. “Studies show that 9% to 22% of tribal populations in Odisha carry the sickle cell gene, with certain groups exhibiting even higher prevalence,” he stated. He also noted that the workshop aligns with the Government of India's mission to eliminate Sickle Cell Disease by 2047 under the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Programme.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aswathy S provided insights into the various management and prevention programmes implemented in Odisha, emphasising the State’s leadership in screening and detection efforts. She stressed the importance of multi-stakeholder cooperation for the mission's success.

Deputy Secretary Raji NS elaborated on the Government of India’s efforts to expand awareness and counselling among tribal communities, noting ongoing IEC activities to promote understanding of sickle cell anemia.

William Hanlon, Chief of UNICEF Odisha, reaffirmed UNICEF's support for the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission. Similarly, Professor Mohapatra acknowledged Odisha’s efforts in combating sickle cell anemia and emphasized the workshop’s role in facilitating the exchange of innovative ideas and experiences among states.

The workshop features four critical technical and plenary sessions over two days, focusing on:

Advances in SCD Diagnosis, Treatment, and Management

Augmentation and Modification of the National SCD Elimination Programme

Social and Behaviour Change Communications and Multi-Sectoral Approaches in Combating SCD among Tribal Populations

Risks, Challenges, and the Way Forward in SCD Management

The collaborative discussions and shared strategies from this workshop are expected to significantly contribute to the nationwide goal of eliminating sickle cell and thalassemia by 2047.