Bhubaneswar: “Nature is God, and our survival depends on protecting it,” said Padma Shri awardee and renowned environmentalist Jadav Payeng, popularly known as the Forest Man of India, while addressing the Earth Again Conference organised by Sambad in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking at the three-day conclave held at Swosti Hotel on Monday, Payeng urged people to recognise the divinity present in nature. “People are building grand temples and places of worship for God—but has anyone truly seen God? The divine presence we see and feel every day is in nature itself. It is the only force that can protect us—if we, in turn, protect it,” he said.

Payeng, who began his remarkable journey at the age of 15, has devoted his life to nurturing the environment. His deep love for animals, birds, and forests since childhood inspired him to create an entire forest single-handedly.

He recalled that a speech by scientist Dr. Jadunath Peshwa in 1985 had motivated him to begin planting trees. “I was heartbroken after witnessing the devastating floods of the Brahmaputra in 1979 that destroyed countless trees and animals. That day, I realised that though death is certain, life can have purpose through creation. So, I started planting trees—first in small numbers—and over 30 years, those saplings grew into a lush 1,360-acre forest. Today, it stands as a home to diverse wildlife and a symbol of what dedication can achieve,” he said.

Over the years, Molai Forest, located near Kokilamukh in Jorhat, Assam, has become a thriving ecosystem and a subject of study for researchers worldwide. “Students from India, China, Switzerland, Taiwan, Germany, and Australia have earned their PhDs researching my work and the forest,” Payeng shared with pride.

Earlier in the day, eminent environmentalist and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi also addressed the conclave. She spoke about the severe environmental impact of livestock farming, which contributes significantly to methane emissions—a potent greenhouse gas. Gandhi urged people to adopt a vegan lifestyle, saying, “Choosing plant-based food over meat and dairy ensures better health while leaving zero impact on the environment.”