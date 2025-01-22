Bhadrak: Controversy erupted as a singer sang 'He Naveen Babu' song during a Jatra show at Ganga Mata Ground in Dhamra of Odisha's Bhadrak district, following which the local unit of the BJP lodged a complaint with the police. The song is based on Naveen Patnaik, BJD supremo and former Odisha Chief Minister.

Allegedly, some local BJD leaders facilitated the performance in order to please an MLA, who was watching the show.

After the BJP members filed a written complaint at the Dhamra Marine Police station, the IIC questioned the manager of the Jatra organisation.

The matter was resolved after the manager apologised for the performance.

A video of the singing has surfaced on social media.

Watch Video: