Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik cannot leave his close aide and former bureaucrat VK Pandian even if the party gets split into three parts, said former Odisha MP Prasanna Patasani amid ongoing rift within the regional party that ruled Odisha for last 24 years.

Patasani, one of the founding members of the BJD and worked with Naveen since over two decades, said, "The party is divided due to Pandian. I was the first to have raised voice against Pandian, but nobody listened to me. I did not stop there, rather continued to be with people and worked for them. Now, leaders in the BJD are rebelling and talking against Pandian."

When asked about the bonding between Patnaik and Pandian, the former BJD leader and 5-time MP said, "Naveen can never leave Pandian. I cannot disclose what I have seen in their relationship."

He alleged that Pandian used to threaten leaders and take actions, who dared to go against his instructions.

"Now the BJD leaders have started speaking against Pandian. As the BJD is not in power, there is no reason the BJD leaders to get afraid of him," he said.

Patasani was elected to Lok Sabha and Odisha Legislative Assembly 9 times on the BJD tickets. Denied tickets in 2024, he joined the BJP ahead of last year elections.

He represented Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha Constituency in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014. He was denied the BJD ticket in 2019 and 2024.