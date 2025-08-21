Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik was discharged from a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after doctors declared him fully recovered from dehydration.

A special team treating Patnaik advised discharge, and he returned home on Wednesday night.

Patnaik thanked the people of Odisha and the hospital staff for their support.

“I am grateful to the brothers and sisters of Odisha who prayed for me when I was ill. I would like to thank all the people for their blessings and the hospital for the great care they took. I am completely fine now,” he said.

Patnaik had been admitted on August 17 after complaining of uneasiness. Doctors said he was suffering from dehydration. No further medical complications were reported.