Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was elected as the President of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the consecutive 9 times.

As none from the regional party had filed nomination for the president post, he was elected unopposed.

The BJD fomally announced the result at Shankh Bhawan on Saturday.

"The countless workers and leaders of the Biju Janata Dal had been eagerly waiting for the moment to see Naveen Patnaik to be re-elected as the party's supremo. Under his leadership, we all will work as the alert soldiers and will bring the party to power again in 2029," said BJD leader Pradeep Majhi.

The party president will select the workers and members in 7th round of organisational elections for 2025. The party's State Council and Executive Committee will take decision regarding the appointment, informed BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra.