Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday strongly criticized the BJP government in the state for shifting the celebration of Panchayati Raj Diwas from March 5 (Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary) to April 24.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary, Naveen termed the decision as an attempt to erase the legacy of the legendary leader. He questioned the rationale behind altering a tradition that has been followed for over 30 years.

“For more than three decades, Odisha has celebrated Panchayati Raj Diwas on March 5. What is the reason for this decision? You can change the names of awards, deface his statues, and alter the dates, but you cannot take away the love and affection that people have for Biju Babu. He lives in the hearts of the people,” Naveen said.

He also accused the BJP government of engaging in “immature politics and small-minded actions” by repeatedly targeting the legacy of Biju Patnaik. Referring to recent incidents where statues of Biju Patnaik were vandalized, Naveen alleged that the government had failed to take action against the culprits.

Raising a series of questions, Naveen challenged the BJP government, asking whether they could shut down Paradip Port, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Sunabeda, NTPC in Talcher, or institutions like OUAT and NIT Rourkela—projects that bear Biju Patnaik’s imprint.

“Now they are trying to change the name of Biju Patnaik International Airport. Can you erase the history that Biju Babu was a freedom fighter who went to jail for India’s independence? How many projects will you attempt to erase his legacy from?” he asked.

Naveen highlighted Biju Patnaik’s contributions to empowering the Panchayati Raj system, particularly his landmark decision to introduce 33% reservation for women in Panchayat bodies. He stressed that Biju Babu’s commitment to Odisha’s development and Odia pride was unparalleled and cannot be undermined.

“Governments come and go, but Biju Babu will forever remain in the hearts of all Odias. His contributions make the Odia people proud, and he will continue to inspire future generations,” Naveen said.

The BJP government’s decision to change the date of Panchayati Raj Diwas has triggered political controversy, with the BJD viewing it as an attack on Biju Patnaik’s legacy. However, the BJP has defended its move, stating that April 24 is observed as National Panchayati Raj Day across India.