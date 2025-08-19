Bhubaneswar: The decision on whether the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will support the NDA’s Vice Presidential nominee, C.P. Radhakrishnan, rests solely with party president Naveen Patnaik, informed BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo on Tuesday.

The BJP-led NDA formally announced Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election, turning the spotlight on BJD — once an ally of the BJP at the Centre.

In a bid to secure BJD’s support, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reportedly spoke to Patnaik over phone, requesting the regional party’s backing in the poll.

“The final decision lies with the BJD supremo on whether to extend support to the NDA candidate or not,” said Sahoo, the Rajanagar MLA.

Meanwhile, Patnaik remains under medical observation at a private superspeciality hospital in Bhubaneswar after suffering dehydration on Sunday.

Currently, BJD holds seven seats in the 245-member Rajya Sabha but has no representation in the Lok Sabha.

The Vice President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament. To secure victory, a candidate needs 394 votes. With 293 MPs in the Lok Sabha and 129 in the Rajya Sabha, the NDA already commands a comfortable majority, making Radhakrishnan’s election almost assured.

The election follows the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.