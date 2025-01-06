Bhubaneswar: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik today came down heavily on the BJP government in Odisha over the price rise in the state as the regional party staged a massive protest over the issue at the Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar.

"In the 7 months of BJP's governance in Odisha, we have only heard long speeches, but no action is being taken to control the price rise. This government claims to be a people's government but it has no concern towards the well-being of the public," said Patnaik while addressing party leaders and workers at the protest site.

"Prices of essential commodities like dal and oil, and medicines have skyrocketed. The government has no control over the market," he said, adding that the BJP government came to power by giving false promises.

Thousands of BJD workers led by the party leaders gathered at the Lower PMG to stage a demonstration against the price rise. Holding placards and banners, they raised slogans against the BJP government.

In response to the BJD's protest, Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the BJD was dramatizing the issue of price rise. Patra highlighted that the prices of essential commodities, including pulses, edible oils, and vegetables, are lower in Odisha compared to other states.

Patra also took a jab at Patnaik, questioning his on-ground presence during his 24-year tenure as Odisha CM. "How many times has Naveen Patnaik visited the field in 24 years?" he asked.