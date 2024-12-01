Bhubaneswar: At least 15 warships and 40 aircraft, including fighter jets, will take part in the Navy Day celebration on Odisha’s Puri coast on December 4.

This was revealed by the Indian Navy today. “At least 15 warships and 40 aircraft, including fixed-wing aircraft, fighter jets and helicopters, will participate in the Navy Day celebration on Puri coast of Odisha on December 4,” said an official of the Indian Navy today.

Warships, equipment and personnel of the Indian Navy as well as a few tanks of the Indian Army have already reached the coastal town ahead of the mega event.

The Indian Navy will demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities and operational strength on the occasion. The operational demonstration (Op Demo) of the Indian Navy is scheduled to be held at the Blue Flag Beach of Puri.

“Our personnel will conduct a full-dress rehearsal for the mega event on December 2 (Monday). We can assure the people that the Navy Day celebration at Puri will be a spectacular one. Marine commandos will be the main attraction of the event,” added the official.

The Navy Day will be celebrated on the Odisha coast for the first time and this is the first occasion when battle tanks of the Indian Army and other military equipment have been brought to Puri beach.

President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

The event aims at showcasing Indian Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhancing maritime awareness among citizens and commemorating India’s rich seafaring heritage.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the state government and local authorities to ensure smooth organisation of the event. Seating arrangements would be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration from the beach, said the Ministry of Defence.

The event will also be broadcast live on National television and streamed via the Indian Navy's YouTube channel to reach a wider audience, it added.