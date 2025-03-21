Nayagarh: A Plus Two second-year student of Nayagarh Autonomous College gave birth to a baby at the toilet of the district headquarters hospital on Thursday.

The student, who is an inmate of the college hostel and hails from Kandhamal district, is reportedly an adult. Questions have arisen as to how the hostel authorities failed to notice her pregnancy.

According to reports, the student experienced severe abdominal pain early in the morning and informed her roommates. Following this, the hostel authorities took her to the district headquarters hospital. After a health check-up, doctors administered an injection to her. Later, the student went to the restroom, where she gave birth to a baby and lost consciousness.

She was immediately shifted to the hospital ward, where she is currently under medical supervision. Additional District Medical Officer Dr. Ajay Bahinipati confirmed that the student’s condition is stable.

Hostel chief Rinku Khadanga said doctors conduct regular health check-ups in the hostel, but it appears the student had not undergone one recently.

Following the incident, the student’s family has been informed. Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter.