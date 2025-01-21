Nayagarh: In a worrisome incident, a youth was beaten to death in Nayagarh district for allegedly passing distasteful comments.

This evening, the youth from Manapura village was thrashed by a group of youths from Chadehiapalli village under Sarankul police limits. The victim succumbed to injuries.

The deceased allegedly passed unpleasant remarks during the village jatra at Chadehiapalli which irked the locals. A gang of youths from Chadehiapalli attacked the victim and beaten him to death.

Per the latest reports, family members of the deceased staged a protest in front of the Sarankul Police Station by placing the body. The situation was tense till the filing of this report.