New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the alleged gang-rape of a 20-year-old student at Gopalpur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district and has sought an action taken report from the State Government within three days.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has also written to Odisha DGP Y.B. Khurania, urging him to ensure the immediate arrest of all remaining accused in the case. Earlier, police confirmed the arrest of six individuals and the detention of four juveniles in connection with the incident.

The Commission has further demanded a swift and time-bound investigation into the case, along with free medical and psychological assistance for the survivor. It has also directed the State Government to ensure appropriate compensation under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) Act.

The Incident

On June 15, the survivor, a Plus III student from a college in Berhampur, had visited Gopalpur beach with her male friend.

Around 6:30 PM, they reached an isolated area behind the Panthanivas hotel, where a group of youngsters was sitting roughly 50 meters away.

At around 8 PM, the group—reportedly numbering ten—approached the couple. They overpowered the male friend and dragged the woman about 50 feet away. While five of them guarded the male companion, the remaining five assaulted the woman. Three of the assailants allegedly raped her, while the others kept watch.

After threatening the duo with dire consequences if they informed police, the accused fled around 10 PM. The survivor and her friend reached Gopalpur police station around 11 PM and reported the incident.

Police Action

Following the complaint, Gopalpur police formed a special team and initially detained seven suspects. Three teams were later formed to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 70(1), 296, 351(3), and 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested accused have been identified as Pramod Nayak, Baburam Dalai, Kunal Pradhan, Om Pradhan, Lakman Pradhan, and Deepak Tarai. The four detained juveniles are reportedly from the Hinjili area.