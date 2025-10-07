Bhubaneswar: The words “Neer, Naari, Nadi, Narayan” reverberated through the hall as the second day of the Earth Again Conference, organised by Sambad in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Eminent environmentalist and water conservationist Dr. Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the Waterman of India, captivated the audience with his electrifying talk on “The Need for a Sustainable River Basin Management” during the ongoing three-day event at Hotel Swosti.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Singh underlined the fundamental importance of water in sustaining life and warned of the deepening global water crisis caused by climate change.

“Water is Brahma — the creator and the conserver,” he said. “We must recognise the value of Nature, which gave us life. In ancient times, India introduced the world to the wisdom of Nature, earning the title ‘Biswa Guru’. Back then, three sacred words — Neer (water), Naari (woman), and Nadi (river) — resided within our hearts as Narayan (Lord Vishnu).”

Despite widespread environmental degradation across the world, he said, India still holds deep-rooted values of respect toward Nature.

“This makes India’s responsibility even greater in the 21st century,” he noted. “We are witnessing a global climate emergency. Climate refugees are increasing rapidly, yet the United Nations has not officially recognised them. Massive displacements in Africa, Central Asia, and parts of Europe stem from the widening gap between environmentalists, corporations, governments, and money power.”

While India has so far been less affected by forced migration, Dr. Singh warned that the situation could worsen if corrective steps are not taken.

Defining a river in its true sense, he said,

“A river is one that flows freely, carrying soil and the touch of wind, and finally merges with the sea. Otherwise, it is just a canal. The difference is simple — a canal is under human control, while a river is boundless and self-driven. In India, rivers still exist in their natural form, but in many parts of Europe and America, rivers have turned into canals, flowing between concrete walls.”

Highlighting the alarming impact of climate change on India’s water systems, Dr. Singh said that 190 districts across the country are currently facing acute water crises, drought, or floods.

“Earlier, only five states were known to be drought-prone — today the number has risen to 17. Similarly, floods that once affected four states are now impacting 12. This is the result of failed engineering that has disrupted Nature’s balance,” he explained.

Turning to Odisha, he observed that the condition of the state’s rivers is deteriorating and urged the government to take urgent measures to restore their natural flow and ensure judicious use of water resources.

“The government is building embankments in the name of river rejuvenation. But Odisha’s rivers are like patients suffering from cardiac disease — they are in the ICU. The beautification and cosmetic treatment of rivers will not revive them,” he said.

Citing example of the Chambal region, where 6,332 former dacoits had surrendered and taken up farming to restore their river ecosystem, he said, "They rejuvenated their rivers and stopped siltation by greening the catchment areas."

“Odisha, too, is a beautiful land — but its beauty, its rivers, and its hearts are being exploited. People must rise to protect the resources of their state,” he concluded amid loud applause.