Bhubaneswar: A NEET aspirant from Odisha was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his hostel room in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Roshan Kumar Patro of Abhayapur under Jarada police limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

Patro was preparing for the NEET exam at a coaching institute and staying at a private hostel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Kota.

The NEET aspirant had enrolled himself into the coaching centre recently

He had reportedly enrolled himself into the coaching centre four months ago.

Patro and his friends studied late into the night on Friday. However, he did not open his room door today morning.

Also Read: Odisha techie among 20 killed in Kurnool bus fire tragedy

Patro’s friends knocked his door when he did not come out for lunch. Upon not getting any response from Patro, they informed the incident to the hostel authorities.

The NEET aspirant was found lying on his bed with vomit around his mouth after the hostel authorities broke open the door.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. On being informed, Jawahar Nagar police reached the spot and launched a probe into the incident.