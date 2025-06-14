Bhubaneswar: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 for admission into undergraduate medical courses across India.

While Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan topped the examination followed by Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya and Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi, Snehasis Das from Odisha secured 60th position in top 100-list in NEET All India Rank becoming the state topper.

Das, the student of DPS Kalinga, scored 99.9972390 percentile in the NEET Exam.

Another student from Odisha, Pabitra Sethy, has been placed 6th in list of 10 SC category toppers in NEET (UG)-2025. He secured 180th position in NEET AIR.

Total 22,09,318 students had appeared in the NEET UG this year, out of which 12,36,531 qualified in the examination. Of total examinees, 59,238 were from Odisha and 31,673 qualified in the examination.

The qualified candidates will be able to participate in the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) All India Quota counselling, as well as in respective state-level counselling processes.