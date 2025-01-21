Bhubaneswar: Amid preparations for implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Odisha from upcoming academic session, Sishu Vatika admission will be opened for students in April this year.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan revealed it while addressing the ‘National Workshop on Implementation of NEP 2020’ in Odisha here today.

Delivering the inaugural address at 3-day NEP workshop, he urged Odisha Chief Minister to launch the primary education under NEP format on any auspicious date in April this year for enrollment of children attaining 5 years age into Sishu Vatika-3 at 63,000 schools.

Targetting the previous BJD government, he said that they used to spend money on entertainment, dance and music in education. However, the BJP government led by CM Mohan Majhi has understood importance of primary education and decided to implement the National Education Policy in the state to bring reforms in education system.

"The children in Odisha will be introduced to NEP from April by offering them toys and entertaining them with songs and music. In May and June, we would personally visit villages to find out the reasons behind student drop-outs in the state and encourage their parents to send their children to schools to get the best education," he said.

Speaking at the programme, he said, "Odisha is blessed with unparalleled cultural heritage, history and knowledge traditions. Implementation of NEP 2020 in Odisha will pave the way for assimilation and contextualisation of Odisha’s unique heritage, Odia society’s centuries-old mathematical, scientific and architectural prowess into 21st century modern education. This will provide global exposure and environment to our students while remaining rooted to our ethos".

He said that the Union government has unveiled the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) to revolutionise education in the country. Going forward, the NCF will serve as the basis for Odisha’s State Curriculum Framework. The NCERT will have to ensure that the curriculum, syllabus and teaching-learning material is fully contextualised to Odisha’s civilisational and cultural ethos, history, heritage and knowledge traditions. The State Curriculum Framework will be a true embodiment of ‘Odia Asmita.’

The senior BJP leader lauded Mohan Majhi government for its initiatives to provide quality education in the state.

"In the last seven months, the Mohan Majhi-led government in Odisha has undertaken commendable initiatives to prioritise foundational learning, expand the realm of education and ensure quality education at the grassroots. The positive trends that this double engine government has shown, I am confident that Odisha will be the epicentre of a new global model of cooperative federalism," he said.

During 3-day NEP Workshop, the discussions will be held on Foundation and Preparatory stages, Middle and secondary stages before implementation of the new education policy in the state.

As per reports, there will be Sishu Vatika education that will cover 5 years (Sishu Vatika 1,2,3, Class 1 and 2 and Middle and Secondary stages (Class 4,5,6,7,8) in schools. While Class 4 and 5 comes under preparatory stage, Class 6,7,8 have been classified under Middle stage. The minimum age for admission into Class 1 will be 6 years and Sishu Vatika at 3 years.