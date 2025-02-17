Bhubaneswar: Chaotic scenes unfolded after a female student was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hostel campus of KIIT university in Patia area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday evening.

The deceased student was identified as Prakriti Lamsal, B.Tech third-year student from Nepal. Though the exact reason behind her death is not established yet, she is suspected to have died by suicide after being allegedly harassed by a male friend, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student from the same university, over their strained relationship.

A thread of the incident went viral on social media https://x.com/BalanceinBias/status/1891254374191526087 alleging that Prakriti was facing extreme abuse from the guy and had even reported the matter to the International Relations Office (IRO) in the university last month. But no tangible action was taken despite her desperate request for help.

Unable to deal with the harassment, she took her own life, the source claimed. A purported voice note between the accused boy and Prakriti is also doing the rounds in which the former is heard using extreme expletives and abusing the girl.

Following the incident, irate university students took to the streets and staged protest outside the entrancve of the campus, demanding justice for Prakriti and accountability of university authorities for their alleged negligence which claimed a life.

On getting information, two platoons of police were deployed to restore normalcy in the area. Official sources said the body of the deceased has been seized and taken to Capital Hospital for postmortem.

Addressing mediapersons, University Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty informed that Prakriti was in a relationship. She was staying in the hostel and took an extreme step due to strained equation with her partner. Her room has beens ealed and family members informed. Police have arrested the accused boy who was studying in the same year in the university," he said.

Meanwhile, the Registrar's office issued a notice directing all Nepali students to vacate the campus.

"The university is closed sine die for all international students from Nepal. they are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately on 17th February, 2025," the notice read.