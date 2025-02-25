Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has asked three senior officials of KIIT Deemed University to appear before the high-level committee probing the issue of the alleged suicide of a Nepali girl student and subsequent harassment of other students of the neighbouring country at the varsity.

Higher Education Department of the state government has asked senior hostel superintendent (Hostel Queen Castle, Hostel No.4) Sanhita Mishra, IC chief Ipsita Satapathy and assistant director Smarika Pati to appear before the high-level fact-finding committee on February 27.

The three officials have been asked to appear before the fact-finding committee comprising Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu, Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Shubha Sarma and Higher Education Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Aravind Agrawal at the State Guest House in the capital city here at 11 am on February 27.

The officials have been asked to produce all necessary documents in connection with the issue.

KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta and at least seven senior officials of the varsity had appeared before the fact-finding committee separately on February 21.

The Higher Education Department had earlier summoned Samanta and the seven officials to depose before the high-level committee.

A third year BTech girl student from Nepal allegedly died by suicide at KIIT some days ago. The girl student allegedly took the extreme step after she was subjected to harassment by a boy student of the institute.

The varsity authorities had asked students from Nepal to vacate the campus after they launched an agitation seeking justice for the girl students.

Taking the issue seriously, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli urged the Union as well as Odisha government to take appropriate action in this regard.