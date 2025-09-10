Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today gave its in-principle approval to the New City Development scheme, which proposes the creation of a modern an inclusive urban hub within Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area (BDPA).

The New City will come up on 800 acres of land in Gothapatna, Malipada and Daspur mouzas in the Odisha capital. The project is envisioned as a multi-economic growth zone aligned with state government’s long-term development vision, Vikshit Odisha 2036.

The New City has been planned as a transit-oriented development, focusing on efficient public transport, reduced travel distances and seamless access to well-integrated mix of land uses. The project aims to ensure ‘housing for all’ by offering diverse housing options for all income groups based on affordability and necessity, said the state government.

The proposed New City will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) facilities, innovation-based plug-and-play hubs, and data management centres.

Special emphasis will be placed on creative place making, with the design of central forest parks, gatewaye plazas and ample public spaces, added the state government.

The ambitious project will also integrate smart and green infrastructure solutions to enhance climate resilience, environmental sustainability and overall wellbeing of citizens. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has been designated as the nodal agency for implementation of the project.

The project requires investment to the tune of Rs 8,179 crore in the next 15 years, said the state government.

The state government will allocate Rs 1,342 crore in the next five years (2025-26 financial year to 2029-30 fiscal). The funds will be utilized for land acquisition, road construction, core utility infrastructure, public amenities and administrative contingencies, added the government.