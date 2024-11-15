Bhubaneswar: Putting Odisha’s growth on fast track, the State Government will promote direct flight services to more cities across the country. The Chief Minister’s Office today made an announcement in this regard on social media platform X.

Direct flight services will be launched from the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur and Lucknow cities. Similarly, direct flights will be operated from Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow and Mumbai cities.

The CMO post mentioned airline will be encouraged to launch the new direct flight services under the recently approved New Destination Policy of Odisha.

The move will enhance connectivity, thereby giving a boost to commerce and tourism across Odisha.

The CMO’s X post stated the availability of belly cargo on these flights will provide a strong impetus to the growth of agricultural produce.