Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to inaugurate the new east-side building of Cuttack Railway Station during his visit to Odisha on December 7.

The east-side station building of Cuttack Railway Station will facilitate seamless movement of passengers from the National Highway-16. The project aims to streamline easy circulation, public amenities and improved passenger experience.

The inauguration of the east-side station building at Cuttack will greatly improve passenger convenience and safety. This marks a new chapter in the development of railway infrastructure in Odisha, aligning with the vision to build a world-class rail network, said the Railways in a statement today.

The Railway Minister will return to New Delhi on December 8. The Minister’s visit highlights the government's commitment to strengthening infrastructure and improving the ease of travel for citizens across India, with a particular focus on the eastern region, added the Railways.