Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar is set to expand its connectivity with the launch of new domestic flight routes by IndiGo and Air India Express starting January 2025, according to the airport authorities.

IndiGo will introduce flights to Indore four days a week and Dehradun three days a week, starting from January 1. The scheduled departure time for these flights from Bhubaneswar is 3:00 PM (1500 hours).

Air India Express will commence flights to Lucknow and Jaipur three days a week, along with daily flights to Cochin from January 3.

Additionally, the airline plans to expand its network with five new destinations from Bhubaneswar, further enhancing the city’s air connectivity.

Furthermore, there are plans for a new Bengaluru base departure at 6:15 AM and base arrival at 12:20 AM, effective January 4, the authorities said.