Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Self-Governance Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced the formation of several new Notified Area Councils (NACs) and municipalities across the state.

According to the announcement, 16 new NACs and 7 new municipalities will be created in different districts.

New NACs

Balangir: Loisingha

Bargarh: Sohela

Cuttack: Badamba, Narasinghpur, Salepur

Dhenkanal: Gondia

Ganjam: Jagannathprasad, Patrapur

Jajpur: Chandikhole

Kalahandi: Narla, Jayapatna

Khordha: Tangi

Koraput: Borigumma

Mayurbhanj: Kaptipada, Jashipur, Rasgovindpur

New municipalities

Mayurbhanj: Karanjia

Boudh: Boudh

Ganjam: Bhanjanagar, Aska, Chhatrapur, Kabisuryanagar, Polasara

The decision is aimed at strengthening local governance and ensuring better civic facilities in urban and semi-urban areas.