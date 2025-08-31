Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Self-Governance Day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced the formation of several new Notified Area Councils (NACs) and municipalities across the state.
According to the announcement, 16 new NACs and 7 new municipalities will be created in different districts.
New NACs
Balangir: Loisingha
Bargarh: Sohela
Cuttack: Badamba, Narasinghpur, Salepur
Dhenkanal: Gondia
Ganjam: Jagannathprasad, Patrapur
Jajpur: Chandikhole
Kalahandi: Narla, Jayapatna
Khordha: Tangi
Koraput: Borigumma
Mayurbhanj: Kaptipada, Jashipur, Rasgovindpur
New municipalities
Mayurbhanj: Karanjia
Boudh: Boudh
Ganjam: Bhanjanagar, Aska, Chhatrapur, Kabisuryanagar, Polasara
The decision is aimed at strengthening local governance and ensuring better civic facilities in urban and semi-urban areas.