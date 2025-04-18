Bhubaneswar: Following scrutiny and exclusion of ineligible PDS beneficiaries from food security schemes, Odisha Government approved for distribution of new ration card to eligible applicants soon in the state.

As per the order, the new applicants and addition of new members in the existing ration cards will get coloured NFSA (National Food Security Act) and SFSS (State Food Security Scheme) ration cards.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department has written to all district collectors about the district/block/ULB level function for distribution of ration cards to the left-out eligible applicants.

As per the letter, instructions will be issued to all block development officers (BDOs), municipal commissioners/executive officers to generate coloured ration card PDFs from the system (both sides) by April 20 and laminate the same. The laminated copies of ration cards will be kept with the Block/ULB offices which will be distributed to beneficiaries by MPs or MLAs and other dignitaries by organising functions.

As per the technical specification, the new ration card will be 6-inch-long and 4 -inch-wide. It will come with A4 Size Paper and glossy. The cost of printing and lamination of ration cards shall not exceed @Rs. 10/- per ration card.

Specification of Ration Card Requirement Length of ration card 6 Inch (as generated from the System) Breadth of ration card 4 Inch (as generated from the System) Paper 170 GSM Type of paper Glossy Art Paper Size of Paper for printing of Cards 12 Inches * 18 Inches (in A4 Size Paper) Colour for PHH Card Coloured as generated from the System Colour for AAY Card Coloured as generated from the System Type of Lamination Sheet 120 micron Jacket Size for Lamination 6.2 Inches * 4.2 Inches

As per the order, the printing and lamination of cards of beneficiaries must be completed by April 22 for the formal launch of distribution in a public function at venue as decided by Collector. The venue and date for formal launch of distribution of new ration cards to the eligible beneficiaries will be intimated by the department shortly.